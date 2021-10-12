Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 229,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,147. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.99 and a twelve month high of $86.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

