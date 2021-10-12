Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 2.5% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. 9,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,472. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.