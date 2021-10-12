Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Delta Air Lines worth $56,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.