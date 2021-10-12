DeltaChain Market Capitalization Hits $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.12 or 0.00499598 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $592.15 or 0.01059866 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

