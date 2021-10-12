Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Stock Price Down 0%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 11,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.51% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

