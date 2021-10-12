Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $113,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,397 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DNLI opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

