Denbury Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 479 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. 34,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth $138,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth $212,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

