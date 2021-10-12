Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 334,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,667,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

