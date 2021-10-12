Dent Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $532.29 million and $45.39 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00221231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00094205 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.