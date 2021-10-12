DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

