Depth Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,063.00 (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $67,063.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00218023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00095349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

