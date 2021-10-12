Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Up 63.3% This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 63.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $11.40 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,091.63 or 1.00258030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.98 or 0.06239769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

