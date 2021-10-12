Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.62

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

