Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.58. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 4,840 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

