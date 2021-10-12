Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 140,475 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

