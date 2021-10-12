Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 73,040 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of The Bancorp worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 111,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

