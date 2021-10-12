Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health stock opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.