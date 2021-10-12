Deutsche Bank AG Buys 49,044 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 13.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,167,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

