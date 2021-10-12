Deutsche Bank AG Buys 62,902 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Kelly Services worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Kelly Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.25. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

