Deutsche Bank AG Buys 691 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of WD-40 worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

