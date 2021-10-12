Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $937,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 66.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after buying an additional 416,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

