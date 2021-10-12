Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of LivaNova worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LivaNova by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

