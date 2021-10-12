Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.