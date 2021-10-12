Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.