Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 4,367.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.09% of Galera Therapeutics worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

