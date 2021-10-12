Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,856,383.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,990. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -8.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

