Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Toll Brothers by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,492.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 14.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

