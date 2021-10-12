Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.65 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247,249 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,305,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 288,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

