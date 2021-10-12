Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.67 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

