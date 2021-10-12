Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.69 Million Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123,292 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

