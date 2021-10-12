Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 427.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,501 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.66% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $20,200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $18,172,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $12,420,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth about $12,016,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

