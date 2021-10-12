Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Zuora worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 497,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,258. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

