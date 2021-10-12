Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,686,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

