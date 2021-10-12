Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Outset Medical worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $779,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

OM opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

