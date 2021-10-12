Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Phreesia worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,814,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,368 shares of company stock worth $12,804,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

