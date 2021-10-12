Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,162 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,645 shares of company stock worth $17,596,036 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

