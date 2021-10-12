Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,966 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 34.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

