Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 12,254 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Citi Trends worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

