Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,029 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

