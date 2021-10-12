Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 6,426 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

FORM stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

