Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Mission Produce worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Mission Produce stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.