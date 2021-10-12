Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,124,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Rambus worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $14,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rambus by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 424,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

