Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,233 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Vericel worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $910,078. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

