Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,627 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Covetrus worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 139,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 198,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.