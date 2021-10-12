Deutsche Bank AG Sells 51,006 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

