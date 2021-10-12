Deutsche Bank AG Sells 58,694 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE SHAK opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

