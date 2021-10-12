Deutsche Bank AG Sells 75,026 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Leslie’s worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 151,416 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,655,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.