Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $275.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $191.71 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $119.26 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

