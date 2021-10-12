Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$162.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on X. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock traded down C$1.48 on Tuesday, hitting C$131.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,933. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.07. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million. Analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.1899994 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.