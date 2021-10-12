Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$162.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on X. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.00.
TMX Group stock traded down C$1.48 on Tuesday, hitting C$131.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,933. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.07. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
