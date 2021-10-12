Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Hold

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.16.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,295,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,600,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

